From east urban home
Leaves Tropical Botanicals and Flowers Coastal Wall Mirror
In an industry that has seen very little innovation of the years, they proudly bring you their exclusive collection of mirrors with printed designs. Mirrors, a staple decor item in every home have now become more than just a mirror- they have become a piece of art. Their unique design and exclusive technique allow for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant. The mirror providing a crystal clear distortion-free reflection. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting. Size: 23.6" x 23.6"