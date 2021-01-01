Issey Miyake L'Eau D'Issey Intense Eau De Toile tte, 2.5-fl oz

At first sniff, L'Eau D'Issey catches your attention with citrus fruits like tangerine, yuzu, bergamot, and orange. The middle jumps through the juiciness with unique oriental notes from cardamom, cinnamon, saffron, nutmeg, and blue lotus. The base has a romantic edge brought forth from the accords of benzoin, papyrus, grey amber, and incense. L'eau D'Issey Intense is perfect for romantic evenings and special occasions to put you in the spotlight. How do I use it: Spritz generously onto wrists, neck, and pulse points. From Issey Miyake.