Leatherhead 58" Console Table

This solid Leatherhead is a classic household porch table with storage racks and drawers. The design of this table is in line with the Victorian design style. Three drawers can store small items to make your desktop look cleaner. You can place some decorations and items (such as keys) that you often use or must take when you go out on the desktop. The spacious chassis can be used for decoration, umbrellas and CD boxes. You can place the table against the wall. The frame is light enough to move and carry. Top Color/Base Color: White