From general

Leather Wallet Phone Case For Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus With Credit Card Holder Slot Kickstand Cover Stand Silicone Full Body And Cell.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather, Silicone, Tpu: Color: Navy Blue Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy Note 10Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Plus, Note 10+ ?Wallet And Card Slot?: Hidden Card Slot Securely Stores 3 Piece Your Card (Credit Cards/Access Card/Subway Card/Id Card/Business Cards/Drivers License)And Wallet(Securely Stores Pieces Of Cash).Kicktand?: Built In Kickstand That Lets You Make Hands-Free Video Calls, Read, And Watch Movies Anywhere Comfortably On Your Phone. Materal?: Soft Silicone Tpu + Pu Leather. Soft Inner Layer + Tough Outer Layer Leather, Features Dual Layer Protection. After-Sales Service?: If You Are Not Satisfied With The Products Received And Avoid Your Losses, Please Contact Us In Time, We Will Deal With You For Specific Problems Immediately (Re-Send Product / Direct Refund / Return And Refund)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com