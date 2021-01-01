Leather Vintage 15 Inch Leather Messenger Satchel laptop BagFits 13 14 Laptops

Imported Snap closure FULL GRAIN LEATHER: Our bags are made from full grain leather and lined with durable canvas and are Handcrafted by skilled craftsmen EVERGREEN SCHOOL BAG DESIGN: Now this is one design which can never go out of style. In addition this leather as a characteristic ages wonderfully with use which makes the bags look vintage and unique. STORAGE: Size 14' width x 10' height x 4' depth, 100% Genuine Leather, We use Olive green heavy duty canvas for all our bags and branded YKK zippers.2 small inner compartments and 1 big inner compartment, 2 inner zipper compartments, 1 back zipper for convenience. EASE OF USE Magnetic Snap closure, Adjustable shoulder strap with cushion shoulder pad for easy carry. PERFECT GIFT: With a mutlipurpose use and a classy distressed Vintage inspired look which never goes out of style, This bag is a great gift idea for Fathers Day, Birthdays, Valentines