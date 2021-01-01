Leather Shoulder Bag Mens Retro Leather Messenger Bag Crossbody Bag Satchel Bag Ipad Bag 11 inch Brown

Best Quality Guranteed. Men's Gneuine Leather Shoulder Bag. Front flap with magnetic closure. Dimension:8.5 inL x 2.4in W x 9.8in H.Can easy hold your ipad within 11inch. Structure: This shouder bag has total of 5 pockets. It contains 1 big main pockets, 2 small pockets for keys and etc, 1 zipper pocket. There is also 1 fine pocket with durable zipper in the back of the bag. Adjustable nice shoulder straps. Details: Classic and retro design, made by vintage genuine brown cowhide leather with durable golden hardware, traditional manual craft, durable nylon thread sewing and excellent workmanship. The shoulder strap is very strong for practical everyday use. Metal zipper is smooth in movement. Pratical: Each pocket has easy access. Bag is light and easy to carry, wear comfortable. Not big but enough for your cellphone, wallet, credit card, and other personal belongings, easy to hold iPad mini (ipad air not included), p