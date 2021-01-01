Leather Pouch with Belt Clip Men Holster Case iPhone Xs Max Belt Loop Holster Cellphone Belt Pouch Case for iPhone XR + Keyring

Material: The phone pouch case is made of genuine leather and soft flannel inner Materials. Close Way: The leather holster case is use Convenient magnetic flap closure, It is so easy to get your phone in and out of the belt case holster. Fit for: iPhone 11Pro Max XS Max XR iPhone 8/7/6 Plus Galaxy Note 10+ 9 8 5 4 3 S20+ S10+ S9 Plus S6 Edge Plus s7 edge Plus/S8 Plus/LG V20/V30/G5/G6 etc large cellphones with thin case on. The belt clip holster case outer size approx:6.7'x3.7'x0.5'. Many ways to carry: Comes with a detachable clip and belt loop on the back of the belt holster case, they can be hang on your backpack, pant or belt. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee: If there any questions with our smart phone holster, please contact us, we will do our best to give you the most satisfactory solution.