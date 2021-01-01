Leather Mouse Pad with Stitched Edge MicroFiber Base with NonSlip Waterproof Mouse Pad for Computers Laptop Office Home1 Pack 8inch11inch Blue

Luxurious appearance Every one like beauty, we like beautiful patterns, designs. A variety of leather with advanced microfiber plush base make the mouse pad more exquisite, durable and sensitive. It is not just a mouse pad, its more a good partner when youre working or studying. Anti-slip microfiber plush baseDense anti-slip and micro-fiber base provides heavy grip preventing sliding or movement of mouse pads, available for any flat, hard, tabletop surface. Low-friction and top-material for accurate tracking the movement of cursor. Durable Stitched EdgesThis computer mouse pad has delicate edges which can prevent wear, deformation and degumming in prolonged use. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Great for your work and gaming. Wide ApplicationAvailable for all types of mouse, wired, wireless, mechanical, laser & optical. Its design to reduce the effects of uneven surface, or roll it up and plac