Flash Furniture Black Leather/Mesh Office/Desk Chair

If you've never owned a mesh back chair, then you're in for a real treat with this black mesh back ergonomic task chair with LeatherSoft seat. The ventilated design allows air to circulate to your back, keeping you cool and comfortable enabling you to concentrate on the task at hand and increasing your productivity. This chair has important features such as an innovative curved back with lumbar support, pneumatic seat height adjustment and the ability to recline/rock back and forth with the tilt lock mechanism that make your purchase worthwhile. Padded and adjustable arms offer proper relief to your shoulders and neck while the waterfall seat reduces pressure on your legs for maximum comfort. Aesthetically pleasing ribbed details and white contrasting stitching on the seat and arms make this computer chair a welcome addition to your workspace whether you work in the office or from home. Upgrade your seating with this designer executive office chair and make your work day much more enjoyable. Color: Black Leather/Mesh.