From tashon
Leather Laptop Sleeve for 13Inch MacBook Pro 20162020 and 13Inch MacBook Air 201820192020 Fits Model A2251A2289 A2179A2159A1932A1989A1708A1706 Brown
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Classy and slim leather sleeve for 13.3 inches MacBook Air 2018/2019/2020 and 13.3 inches MacBook Pro 2016/2017/2018/2019/2020, specific model A2251, A2289, A2179, A2159, A1932, A1989, A1708, A1706. Made of soft and sleek microfiber leather, its not bulky and still supplies good protection. The inner line is soft and fine, protects your laptop against scratches. Nice semi-gloss metallic color and its beautiful and attractive. The stitching for the sleeve is very sturdy and itll last a long time.