Leather Fitted Case for Consumer Cellular Link Z2332 Flip Phone Features Rotating Belt Clip Screen Keypad Protection Secure Fit

This Genuine Leather Fitted Case (Black color) is designed and engineered to be compatible with the Consumer Cellular Link Z2332 Flip Phone. Two-piece design with snap closure for secure fit. Premium leather bonded with polymers for dirt resistance and durability. User-friendly and comfortable design allows access to buttons and ports including charging port. Built-in plastic covers protect handset screen and keypad. The 180-degree cowhide leather-wrapped belt clip allows for comfortable positioning, easy access and secure attachment to a belt, purse strap or backpack. Durable, reliable and lightweight, built to withstand everyday use. Order today and find out why Accessories are trusted by Police / Fire / EMS agencies and professionals nationwide! As part of the worry-free promise, you're backed by our one-year satisfaction guarantee (when purchased from a Authorized Dealer). We're here to help! Please contact us shou