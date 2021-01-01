From red barrel studio
Leather Electric Recliner Chair Breathable Single Sofa Home Theater Seating With USB Port (Brown)
Advertisement
Description:1.Simple two buttons press activate reclining function with extremely smooth gentle motion. 2.It comes one USB charging port on right side of chair keeps your devices charging remotes and small items within reach.3.Overall size 39"W x 28"D x 39"H, Expanded Length – 64", Seat Height - 18.3", Seat Dimensions - 21.7"W x 21.7"D, 4.Electric Recliner Chair will be a great benefit for people physically challenged due to ages or disease5.Design with overstuffed pillows on the head and back,using of reading book, watching TV and sleeping, provide extremely comfort for your neck, back and lumbar.