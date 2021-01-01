VEVOR Leather Cutting Machine Double Guiding Shaft Leather Embossing Machine with 260x120mm Upper Platen Max 10 mm Leather Die Cutter Suitable for Photo Paper PVC/EVA Sheet

Rugged & Solid: Machine is of 45# cold drawn steel construction with black oxidation treatment. Advanced needle bearing is able to withstand larger load and remarkable surge suppression. With applicable pressing range of 26x12cm (10.2"x4.7"). Strong Bearing Capacity: With integrally forged needle roller bearing, dual guiding shafts, and pressure-relief PP pad, the machine is able to bear the pressure of 1 ton (2200 lb). Superior Stability: The guiding shafts are integrally turned, with silicone-manganese steel spring wire, providing more stabilized application. The upgraded asymmetric bottom plate ensures strong stability. Carefree Operation: Adjustable pressure stroke, 12mm (0.47") maximum. Even people with less strength can operate with ease. Wide Application: Capable of cutting various of materials, such as fabric leather, foamed PVC/EVA, stickers, plastic/rubber sheet, middle or soft sheet material, etc.