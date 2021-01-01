From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Black Leather Contemporary Adjustable Height Swivel Drafting Chair | 847254017626
Contemporary Big and Tall Draft Stool. 400 lb. Weight Capacity. Black LeatherSoft Upholstery. High Back Design. Back Height Adjustment Knob positions the lumbar support to reduce back pain. Back Adjusts 3.25-in up and down. Infinite-Locking Back Angle Adjustment helps reduce disc pressure by changing the angle of your torso. 5-in Thick Foam Padded Back and Seat. 22-in Extra Wide Seat.