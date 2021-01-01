Leather Coasters

Keep coffee tables and side tables looking their best with this set of coasters. Made from leather in a black finish, these coasters have a stylish white stitched trim for a two-tone effect. Sold in sets of six, they arrive with a holder, so when not in use you can keep them contained and in one place – no more hunting around drawers to find spare coasters. These coasters are 4.5" x 4.5" so they won't take up too much room on your table and can fit a standard glass.