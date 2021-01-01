Leather Case with Mirror for iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 7 Plus Leather Wallet Flip Folio Case with Mirror and Wrist Strap for iPhone 8 PlusiPhone 7 Plus Pink

RFID Technique: Radio Frequency Identification technology, through radio signals to identify specific targets and to read and copy electronic data. Most Credit Cards, Debit Cards, ID Cards are set-in the RFID chip, the RFID reader can easily read the cards information within 10 feet(about 3m) without touching them. This case is designed to protect your cards information from stealing with blocking material of RFID shielding technology. Unique design. Cosmetic Mirror inside made for your makeup and beauty. Card slots provide you to put debit card, credit card or ID card while on the go. High quality. Made with Premium PU Leather. Kickstand function is convenient for movie-watching or video-chatting. Perfect gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.