Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max Black

Theyre made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when youre charging wirelessly. Just like every -designed case, its put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, its built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops. Compatibility: iPhone 11 Pro Max