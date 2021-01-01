Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro 58 Genuine Leather iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case Detachable 2 in 1 Folio Wristlet iPhone 11 Pro Leather Folio Case.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Genuine Leather] Handmade Premium Leather (Outer Cover) & Quality PC+TPU (Inner Case), This Folio case succeed in absorbing bump & resisting damage from Accidental Drops. [2 in 1 Detachable] Only compatible with iPhone 11 Pro (5.8). Perfect Combination of Wallet & Phone Case. Detachable Magnetic Shock-absorption back cover. [Wireless Charger Supported] Simply place down the Detachable Inner Case on the Wireless Charger Pad. Tips: Once the charging is done, you'd better install the Wallet Layer to get more Protection. [Built-in Holders] Multiple Cash & Card Slots in this Classic Cover allows you to carry your ID & Credit Cards & Debit Cards & Cash with you at All Times. [Precise Cutouts] Easy Access to All Buttons & Camera & Speakers & Connectors. This slim form-fitted Wallet Case is precision designed to add Minimal Bulk & retain the Stylish Outlook of Your iPhone.