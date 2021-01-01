From c.h. yates rubber

Leather Briefcase for Men 156 Inch Laptop Business Bag Attache Case with Lock Lawyer Work Bag Black

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Material: It's made of leather, durable cotton polyester twill lining and durable metal alloy hardware. The lock briefcase has a decent look for business, office work and conference occasions. Function: 2 well-organized compartments are roomy enough to hold daily items like 15.6' laptop, A4 folders, planners, books, etc. Front pocket and built-in small pockets is convenient for small items like cell phone, wallet, charge, etc. Expandable edge can make the bag to hold more items. Handle and Shoulder Strap: Real leather is used to process handles for comfortable carrying. Handle drop: 2.76'. Nylon is used to process shoulder strap for durability. It is detachable and adjustable. It has a leather shoulder pad to relieve the shoulder. Shoulder strap adjustable range: 12.99' to 25.59'. Closure: 2 main compartments use metal zippers closure for durability. Front pocket uses a flap-over design with a lock

