Award-winning artist Simon Easton shows how to "write with fire" in this easy-to-learn introduction to the art of pyrography. Easton guides you through the basics of woodburning, from purchasing tools and materials to setup and safety. He explains how to master all of the essential techniques of the craft, from making simple marks to texturing, lettering, shading, and finishing. Learn To Burn offers fourteen step-by-step projects for making decorative gifts- from coasters and picture frames to bangles, decorative plates, and door hangers- illustrated with clear how-to photographs. Each project can be complted using simple ready-made materials. Details: Binding: Paperback Pages: 94 Author: Simon Easton