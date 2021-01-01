Leanner 73" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set

With its expansive storage options and airy design, this 73'' single vanity updates your bathroom with effortless style and organization. This vanity is made with a metal frame, and has a solid and engineered wood base for a mixed material look. The surface has an integrated sink that stretches across most of the counter, and has an angular design with a long, wide drain along the back. Three drawers, two cabinets, and two asymmetric shelves give you space for everything from towels to toiletries. Base Finish: Coffee Oak, Top Finish: White