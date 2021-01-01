From trademark fine art
'Leaning Tower Pisa' by Michael Tompsett Framed Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that giclee printmaking provides, makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. Gallery wrapping is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured by a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished artwork. Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D