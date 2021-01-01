Leak-Proof Brilliance Food Storage Set 9.6 Cup Plastic Containers with Lids Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, 2-Pack, Clear

Best Quality Guranteed. Brilliance 100% leak-proof, airtight food storage containers feature crystal-clear, BPA-free Tritan plastic that offers 360-degree clarity, and helps keep food fresh and secure Food containers are Clear like glass so you can always see whats inside, but are light and easy to carry; stain- and Odor-resistant material keeps plastic food container looking like new Brilliance plastic containers have built-in vents under the latches that allow splatter-resistant microwave reheating with the lid on Bpa-free containers stack perfectly to one another to save space and stay organized in the pantry or cabinet, and are safe for the dishwasher and freezer; Lifetime Set includes two 9. 6-Cup containers with lids, for a total of 4 pieces