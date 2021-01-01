Hives and Honey Leah Round Ceramic Elephant Ring Holder Jewelry Organizer is functional, decorative and convenient. A functional and basic jewelry organizer is necessary for every women and girl! Featuring a round base with gold trim, anchored by a gold elephant to offer the prefect spot for jewelry storage. Use this ring holder on a dresser, vanity, bathroom or -our favorite- near the sink! It's a friendly reminder to keep what's precious safe. The Hives and Honey Leah Round Ceramic Ring Holder Jewelry Organizer can be décor just as much as jewelry storage!