Brookside Leah Golden Maple King/Cal King Classic Wood Headboard

Elevate your bedroom with the natural feel, modern design and versatile construction of the Leah Classic Wood Headboard. This headboard has a raised border and a laminate wood grain finish that easily draws the eye to complete your bedroom. Get it in White, Black, Southern Oak, Golden Maple, Rustic Mahogany or Burnt Driftwood color option to match your personal style and bedroom decor, then easily attach it to your existing bed base. Adjustable legs and included modification plates allow this headboard to readily adjust anywhere from 39.5 in. to 49.5 in. and maintain a secure feel. All hardware is included for easy assembly and this headboard is shipped right to your front door for immediate use and an instant upgrade.