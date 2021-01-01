Noble House Leah Grey 4-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Seating Set with Grey Cushions

Fashion your outdoor space with a chat set that will not only enliven your conversation space but also provides excellent comfort. Our chat set uses a traditional Adirondack design with an edgy contemporary twist to create a masterpiece for your patio or backyard space. This set includes 1 loveseat, 2 club chairs and 1 coffee table, making this your go-to space for an engaging conversation with guests. Featuring a beautiful acacia wood structure and weather-resistant cushions, this set is the perfect addition for your summer get-togethers.