From ebern designs
'Leaf Texture II' Framed Photographic Print on Canvas
This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features a close-up of tiny drops of water on the striated surface of a leaf. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine-art reproductions. This high-quality print is matted and comes in a wood frame. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Frame Color: Brown