From stratton home decor
39.75" x 13.5" Leaf Scroll Wall Décor - Stratton Home Décor
Advertisement
Enhance your den or living room space with this exquisitely patterned Multi-Leaf Scroll Wall Decor from Stratton Home Decor. Crafted from a sturdy, silver-toned frame with multicolored leaves adorning the stems, this scrolled wall decor adds sweet texture and dimension to your interiors. The pretty scrolled detailing and delicately etched leaves lend a charming flair to your wall space. No matter where you place it, this scroll metal decor adds a refreshing update to your home.