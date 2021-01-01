From cybrtrayd
Cybrtrayd Leaf Lolly Chocolate Candy Mold with Chocolatier's Bundle, Includes 25 Lollipop Sticks, 25 Cello Bags, 25 Green Twist Ties and Chocolatier's Guide
Advertisement
Bundle comes with our exclusive 40 page, full-color Chocolatier's Guide: melting, molding, filling and decorating chocolate, including 3D chocolate 25 cello bags, 3.75" x 6.25" 25 green metallic twist ties 25 paper lollipop sticks, 4.5" For all your chocolate/candy mold needs search the Cybrtrayd store, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Mifgash, LLC, T/A CybrTrayd