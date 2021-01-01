From kirkland's

Leaf Imprints Canvas Art Print

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add some style to your space with this beautiful art print. The Leaf Imprints Canvas Art Print looks great in a gallery wall arrangement or on its own. Art measures 16L x 1.25W x 20H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a flower subject Hues of tan and white Weight: 1.47 lbs. Comes ready to hang from back-mounted hardware Care: Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight, or moisture recommended. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com