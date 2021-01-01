From national proav
Green Leaf 360° Protective Water Resistant 12 inch13 inch Laptop Case Bag Sleeve with Handle for Surface ProMacBook Pro 13MacBook 12New MacBook Air.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Super Shockproof: High rebound EVA bubble inside offer 360 protection to your laptop The retractable handle design is comfortable to carry laptop Extra Pocket with zipper can hold mouse, cables, power, chargers, mobile phone and so on Waterproof fabric can effectively prevent your device from water and rain. Soft and fluffy interior avoid your laptop from scratching COMPATIBLE WITH: iPad Pro 12.9' Macbook Air 11' Macbook Retina 12' New Macbook Pro 13' 2016-2018 (A1989, A1706, A1708) New Macbook Air 13' with Retina (2018) Surface Pro 6/5/4/3/2 and 12.5 inch to 13.3 inch laptop