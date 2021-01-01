From stone mill hardware
Stone Mill Hardware Leaf 1-1/4 in. Oil Rubbed Bronze Round Cabinet Knob
Add some earthy charm to your home with the beautiful design of this circular cabinet knob from Stone Mill Hardware featuring engraved branches and leaves. These high-quality cabinet pulls are constructed of die cast zinc alloy, ensuring lasting durability. Each pull is bagged individually to prevent damage during shipment. All screws needed for installation are included in the kit for quick and easy mounting.