LEADZM 32-60 Inch Single Pendulum Large Base TV Stand Large Bearing 35Kg

This LEADZM 32-60 Wall Mount Bracket TV Mount TMDD-102 with Spirit Level can avoid the trouble of how to put you TV. This TV stand can save space of your Living room and provide a large space for you and your families. You can Watch TV when you do yoga or play games with your children. The maximum weight of 35kg makes the TV stand more stable and reliable. Light weight and easy installation. High-quality steel is not easy to rust and deform. Suitable for study, meeting room, classroom and so on.