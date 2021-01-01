Sometimes an ordinary ballpoint pen just won't do. If you want your letters to have smooth lines and a bold texture that leaves a lasting impression on your audience, then the JAM Paper® Felt Tip Pens are the writing implements for you. They feature very fine plastic points make every stroke clear and distinct, and come in a variety of well-defined colors to let your messages stand out among the crowd. Blue is a popular color because of its friendly and faithful tone, so make a strong connection with your words using this stylish Felt Tip Pen! JAM Paper Le Pen, Ultra Fine Point, Blue, 2/Pack | 7655869A