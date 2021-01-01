Le Gine C4 Mini Pendant Light by Antonangeli - Color: White - Finish: White - (GINC04BI)

The Le Gine C4 Mini Pendant Light from Antonangeli is an elegant and tasteful modern piece designed by Sebastiano Tosi in 2017. The smooth metal shade angles upward for a sharp silhouette, topped with an open hood marked by thin metal lines that reveal the single lamp housed within. The piece shines a bright and full glow upward and downward, bringing an even, tasteful layer of illumination to the space. Founded in 1977, Antonangeli has become a leader in fusing traditional lighting materials with innovative design. Based on the principles that lighting should stem beyond functionality, Antonangeli's products have strong, emotion-inciting personality. Bell pendants, bare bulb lamps, and LED floor lights give the Antonangeli consumer a variety of lighting options that feature traditional materials reworked for a modern space. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: White