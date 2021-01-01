From antonangeli

Le Gine C4 Mini Pendant Light by Antonangeli - Color: White - Finish: White - (GINC04BI)

$450.00
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Le Gine C4 Mini Pendant Light from Antonangeli is an elegant and tasteful modern piece designed by Sebastiano Tosi in 2017. The smooth metal shade angles upward for a sharp silhouette, topped with an open hood marked by thin metal lines that reveal the single lamp housed within. The piece shines a bright and full glow upward and downward, bringing an even, tasteful layer of illumination to the space. Founded in 1977, Antonangeli has become a leader in fusing traditional lighting materials with innovative design. Based on the principles that lighting should stem beyond functionality, Antonangeli's products have strong, emotion-inciting personality. Bell pendants, bare bulb lamps, and LED floor lights give the Antonangeli consumer a variety of lighting options that feature traditional materials reworked for a modern space. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com