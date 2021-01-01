'Le Aux Fleurs Near Vétheuil' Acrylic Painting Print Multi-Piece Image on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Set includes 3 panelsSolid wood stretcher barsComes with a sawtooth hanger on each of the 3 included itemsMade in the USAProduct Type: Multi-Piece ImagePrint Type: Acrylic Painting PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Solid woodColor: Green/YellowNumber of Items Included: 3Pieces Included: 3 PanelsStyle: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 3Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Multi-Piece ImageMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Le Aux Fleurs Near VétheuilEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 48" W): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 48" W): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 36" W, 32" H x 48" W, 40" H x 60" W): 1.5Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 24Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 48" W): 32Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 40Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W): 12Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 48" W): 16Individual Piece Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 60" W): 20Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 36" W, 32" H x 48" W, 40" H x 60" W): 1.5Individual Piece Weight: 4Overall Product Weight: 12Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 24" H x 36" W