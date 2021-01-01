Sagehill Designs LDW2436DC Lakewood 24" x 36" Diagonal Corner Kitchen Wall Cabinet Cabernet Kitchen Cabinets Wall Cabinets 24 Inch

Sagehill Designs LDW2436DC Lakewood 24" x 36" Diagonal Corner Kitchen Wall Cabinet Product Features: Constructed of select hardwood solids and veneers for long lasting beauty and durabilityCovered under 5 year manufacturer warrantyFinished with multi-step, hand detailed finish highlighting the natural wood grainInset doors add to the character of your kitchenFeatures 2 interior shelves for added storageCabinet pulls and knobs not included - must be purchased separately Specifications: Overall Height: 36" (measured from lowest to highest point on cabinet)Overall Depth: 12" (measured from back most to front most part of cabinet)Overall Width: 24" (measured from left most to right most part on cabinet)Cabinet Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Drawers: 0Number of Doors: 1Number of Shelves: 2 24 Inch Cabernet