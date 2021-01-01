From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LDPD3006 Gracia Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Rusty / Coffee Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LDPD3006 Gracia Single Light 12" Wide Pendant Features Constructed from durable metalsRequires (1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbChain mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensions Height: 27-9/16"Minimum Height: 34-3/4"Maximum Height: 87-3/4"Width: 12-3/16"Product Weight: 5.3 lbsChain Length: 59"Wire Length: 78-11/16"Shade Height: 6-5/16"Shade Width: 12-3/16"Shade Diameter: 12-3/16"Canopy Height: 1-5/16"Canopy Width: 5-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-3/8"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Rusty / Coffee