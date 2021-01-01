From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LDPD2090 Jago Single Light 9-13/16" Wide Mini Pendant with an Aluminum Shade Copper Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LDPD2090 Jago Single Light 9-13/16" Wide Mini Pendant with an Aluminum Shade FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with an aluminum shadeRequires (1) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-13/16"Minimum Height: 17"Maximum Height: 70"Width: 9-13/16"Product Weight: 1.7 lbsCord Length: 60"Shade Height: 9-5/16"Shade Width: 9-13/16"Shade Diameter: 9-13/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 40 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Copper