Elegant Lighting LDPD2044 Circa 9-1/2" High Pendant with an Aluminum Shade Burnished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Elegant Lighting LDPD2044 Circa 9-1/2" High Pendant with an Aluminum Shade FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with an aluminum shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsAdjustable Black 60" cord includedCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 15-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 69-1/2"Width: 15-1/2"Depth: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsCord Length: 60"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 15-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Burnished Nickel