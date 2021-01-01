From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LDOD4036 Raine 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce Silver Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elegant Lighting LDOD4036 Raine 14" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesIntegrated 10 watt LED lighting120 degree beam spreadIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 13-3/4"Width: 4-5/8"Extension: 3-3/8"Product Weight: 1.76 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 13-3/8"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 280Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 10 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Silver