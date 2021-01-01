Quoizel LDG8406 Lodge 1 Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Hammered Glass Mystic Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Quoizel LDG8406 Lodge 1 Light 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Hammered Glass The Lodge collection, a simplistic design with unique glass, features a look that's all its own. Its distinctive clear hammered glass is showcased by the simple framework which is highlighted with a Mystic Black finish. Features:Hammered GlassDistinctive rustic styleLightweight aluminum frame ensures years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for installation and use in wet locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 6.5"Extension: 7.5" (Also called depth or projection - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the fixture)Backplate Width: 4.37"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb(s) Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120 Outdoor Wall Sconces Mystic Black