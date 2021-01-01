Baldwin 85320.LDBL Left Handed Madison Double Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior Lever Lifetime Polished Brass Handleset Keyed Entry Double

Baldwin 85320.LDBL Left Handed Madison Double Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior Lever Baldwin 85320.LDBL Left Handed Madison Double Cylinder Handleset with Classic Interior LeverDouble Cylinder: A double cylinder lock is keyed on both sides of the door and is only locked and unlocked via a key. Often times they are used on doors where glass is near the door that could be easily broken and the thumbturn on a standard single cylinder lock would be accessible. Note: Some images of this product may be of single cylinder version of the lock with a thumbturn on the interior rather than a keyed cylinder.Caution: Double Cylinder locks can pose a safety hazard in times of emergency due to requiring a key to unlock. Please check local codes before installing. The Madison handleset features a classically styled pull and grip with a square mounting and a squared deadbolt. Its simple and beautiful design will complement a variety of decors. With Baldwin you never have to sacrifice style for security! The double cylinder function locks and unlocks on both sides with a key. Deadbolt case is formed with heavy steel Grade 1 ANSI Rating Specially-designed reinforcing strike constructed of high grade steel for ultimate strength and durability The cylinder housing is protected with a free-turning exterior cylinder guard fabricated from solid brass to resist gripping or twisting Made of solid forged brass for a difference you can feel. Polished and Finished By Hand! Finishes match those of other Baldwin products for unity of design. Solid forged construction is done in the centuries old European tradition! Baldwin products features the highest quality and craftsmanship that has been respected for generations. Double Cylinder Lifetime Polished Brass