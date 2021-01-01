Sagehill Designs LDA2442DCGDF Lakewood 15-1/2" x 38.625" Diagonal Glass Door Frame Cabernet Kitchen Cabinet Accessories Door Frames Door Frame

From sagehill designs
Sagehill Designs LDA2442DCGDF Lakewood 15-1/2" x 38.625" Diagonal Glass Door Frame Product Features:Constructed of select hardwood solids and veneers for long lasting beauty and durabilityAdd a custom touch to your kitchen - glass not includedCovered under 5 year manufacturer warrantyFinished with multi-step, hand detailed finish highlighting the natural wood grainCabinet pulls and knobs not included - must be purchased separately Specifications:Overall Height: 38.625" (measured from lowest to highest point on door)Overall Width: 13.5" (measured from left most to right most part on door)Frame fits Sagehill Designs cabinet: LDW2442DC Door Frame Cabernet