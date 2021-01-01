From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD7804D15 Azalea 4 Light 15" Wide Crystal Chandelier Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting LD7804D15 Azalea 4 Light 15" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from durable steelDecorated with Royal Cut crystal accentsRequires (4) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain mounted fixtureRecommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Minimum Height: 14"Maximum Height: 74"Width: 15"Product Weight: 14.0 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 82-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 160 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Gold