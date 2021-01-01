From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD7014 Phineas 5 Light 42" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting LD7014 Phineas 5 Light 42" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesIron constructionDecorated with crystal shades(5) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 42"Extension: 5-13/16"Backplate Height: 4-13/16"Backplate Width: 4-13/16"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brass