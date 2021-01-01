From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD7007 Phineas Single Light 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Elegant Lighting LD7007 Phineas Single Light 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesIron constructionDecorated with a crystal shade(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 4-13/16"Extension: 6-13/16"Backplate Height: 4-13/16"Backplate Width: 4-13/16"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Chrome