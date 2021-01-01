Elegant Lighting LD6239 Lyle Single Light 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD6239 Lyle Single Light 13" Tall Bathroom Sconce with Frosted Glass FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredMountable in different orientationsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 8"Extension: 11"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Backplate Height: 4-13/16"Backplate Width: 4-13/16"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brass