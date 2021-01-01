From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting LD6185 Cason Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elegant Lighting LD6185 Cason Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes a linen shade(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-1/8"Width: 6"Extension: 6-3/4"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Backplate Height: 4-13/16"Backplate Width: 4-13/16"Backplate Depth: 13/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulb Included: No Brass