Elegant Lighting LD6129 Eclipse 3 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass Black / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elegant Lighting LD6129 Eclipse 3 Light 21" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass FeaturesConstructed of metal(3) 40 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Minimum Height: 16"Maximum Height: 56"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 and 125 voltsBulbs Included: No Black / Clear